Madison-Plains seniors honored on Decision Day

Madison-Plains High School graduating seniors are honored at the school’s second annual Decision Day assembly on Monday. Members of the class of 2018 will be advancing into a variety of different opportunities — some to college, some to trade school, and others to the various branches of military service. Decision Day celebrates and encourages young people to continue their education after high school.

