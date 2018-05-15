County agencies hold baby shower at fairgrounds

Healthy Child & Family Consortium held its third annual, county-wide community baby shower in the Della Selsor Building at the Madison County Fairgrounds Monday afternoon.

Co-sponsored by Madison Public Health, Merchants National Bank, and Buckeye Health Plan, the two-hour shower provided education and items to any expectant mothers and families residing in the county.

The event followed the outline of the typical baby shower with refreshments and party games — in this case door prizes that were raffled off, including a baby bed and two different models of baby car seats.

Presenters from a variety of organizations presented on topics germane to the mothers-to-be: safe sleeping, maternal mental health, car seat safety, and the glory of breastfeeding were all discussed with the attentive crowd.

For example, Lexi Comer, Director of Health Information at Madison Public Health, informed the group of the importance of properly using a baby’s car seat. Beyond the obvious aspect of installing it correctly, Comer stressed the importance of not using a second-hand seat from an unknown source, as it may have been stressed from being in an accident. Other important considerations are making sure to fill out and mail in any accompanying warranty paperwork to ensure notification in the event of a recall, and staying away from after market products that attach to the car seat that might extend its functionality at the risk of safety.

“The event is great fun for new moms,” Comer said. “They can learn valuable information while linking themselves to quality services.”

