Amazon to build in West Jefferson

Amazon announced its plan to build a new facility in West Jefferson, which would create two shifts of 1,500 full-time jobs per shift.

The internet retailer announced the plans in a press release on Monday. The new fulfillment center would be an 855,000-square-foot sorting facility at 1550 W. Main St. in West Jefferson. Construction has already started at the location at the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and State Route 29.

“We’re excited that Amazon is building a new fulfillment center in West Jefferson, which will help us build a stronger community for all,” said West Jefferson Mayor Ray Martin. “We’re proud of the business climate we have in West Jefferson, which is very attractive to industry leaders like Amazon.”

Plans would have the building open by 2019 and would be central Ohio’s sixth Amazon facility in addition to current facilities in Etna and Obetz and previously announced locations in North Randall and Monroe which are in the works for the end of this year.

The company plans to have the angled intersection redone to accompany the grounds, changing the current layout to a 90-degree angle.

According to the release, full-time employees at the company would receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including healthcare, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one. They also offer maternity and parental leave benefits.

Employees of the facility will pick, pack and ship customer items such as electronics, books, housewares and toys.

“Amazon is quickly becoming one of the Columbus Region’s largest and most important employers,” said Kenny McDonald, president and CEO, Columbus 2020. “This project underscores how our strategic location and infrastructure helps the company fulfill their customers’ needs. Congrats to Amazon, the Village of West Jefferson and Madison County.”

Also according to the release, Amazon has created more than 6,000 full-time jobs in Ohio and invested over $2 billion in the state since 2011, both in customer fulfillment infrastructure and compensation to its employees in the state.

The intersection of U.S. Route 40 and State Route 29 where Amazon plans to build their new facility in West Jefferson. The company announced Monday that they will build the fulfillment center in the village which will create 1,500 full-time jobs for two planned shifts. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_Amazonconstructionsitepiccol.jpg The intersection of U.S. Route 40 and State Route 29 where Amazon plans to build their new facility in West Jefferson. The company announced Monday that they will build the fulfillment center in the village which will create 1,500 full-time jobs for two planned shifts. By Jane Beathard | For The Madison Press

Company announces plans for new facility