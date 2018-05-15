Click It or Ticket event held

The Madison County Safe Communities Coalition (MCSCC) held its Click It or Ticket Kickoff in the parking lot of Pat’s Pizza in West Jefferson Monday morning.

The 2018 Click It or Ticket traffic safety campaign will take place May 14 to June 3. This national seat belt campaign is aimed at enforcing seat belt use to keep families safe as the busy travel season begins. During this period, officers will be out in full force to make sure seat belts are being worn while people are on the road.

As a visual reminder of the importance of driving safely, firemen from Jefferson Township Fire Department demonstrated a simulated extrication of a trapped driver and passenger from an empty wrecked vehicle.

It took only a matter of minutes for firefighters Andrew Morales and Brad Haynes to perform a “rip and blitz” — a skillful operation in which the front and back doors were removed simultaneously before the A and B posts of the frame were cut apart using the Jaws of Life, allowing the top to then be peeled back and any passengers to be removed.

The car was on display that day to show people the dangers of the road, and why they should always wear a seat belt.

“It is a common misconception that it is safer to be thrown from a vehicle during a crash,” said Amber Koski, local health educator. “When I am out in the community, I frequently have people tell me the reason they don’t wear a seat belt is because they want to be thrown from the vehicle in the case of a wreck. Let me be clear: you are safest with your seat belt on. When you are thrown from a vehicle, you are not landing on a soft surface. You are landing, and skidding, on hard pavement without any sort of head protection. Occupants are four times more likely to be fatally injured when they are thrown from the vehicle.”

The MCSCC is made up of a wide array of law enforcement and first responder agencies including Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jefferson Township and London Fire Departments, Madison EMS, London, West Jefferson and Plain City Police Departments, as well as other public agencies and individuals such as Madison Public Health.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

