Mt. Sterling plans events for warm weather

The Mt. Sterling Youth Softball and Baseball League is under way and village residents are welcome to come on out to watch the games, grab a hot dog, and cheer the kids on, village Parks and Recreation Director Jack Dill said at the regular council meeting Monday evening.

The league has grown considerably, bringing with it some parking problems, but hopefully expansion of the parking lot will solve these.

And as head of Parks and Recreation Dill encourages people to support the league, as a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy he would like to discourage alcoholic beverages being used at Mason Park (or any public space not specifically designated for such activity).

“I need people to understand you will be arrested…alcohol consumption at parks is forbidden,” he said.

Signs are conspicuously posted throughout Mason Park clearly stating that alcohol is prohibited on the premises.

For the most part, the park is looking good, according to Mayor Billy Martin. There is just one problem — littering at the park and ball field with refuse.

On a positive note regarding the park, roller skates, skateboards, and bicycles are no longer banned on the walking path. Motorized vehicles of any kind are still not allowed, however.

Village Fiscal Officer Courtney Bricker thanked all of the residents who willingly received assistance cleaning up their properties during the Cleanup Weekend of last month.

Deputy Dill reminded council that to prevent themselves from being “tagged” with notice of a violation of the nuisance and abatement ordinance, residents would be prudent to keep their lawns trimmed below 8 inches. Residents should also be mindful not to throw clippings in the streets where they can then clog storm sewer drains.

Council also made it known that soliciting is not tolerated (at least not without permit) within village limits. This includes everyone from Spectrum Cable to Kirby Vacuum salesmen. If residents happen to find such a person, they should immediately contact Courtney Bricker at town hall.

Block watch is up and running and always looking for more volunteers, councilman Tom Ward informed the group. Ward also told council that an informational pamphlet would soon be distributed throughout the village. It will detail some of the responsibilities that residents must assume to be productive members in the community — such things as who pays the RITA tax, etc.

Residents may trade their worn flags into the American Legion in exchange for a new one. It is not appropriate to display a flag that is in tatters or shows signs of wear. They should be retired with the appropriate ceremony, the mayor said.

The Mt. Sterling Community Center is currently sponsoring a fundraiser to complete the veterans monument displayed at the village square by surrounding the area with personalized memorial bricks honoring veterans and current military members from the village. Bricks can be purchased with a variety of text lines or graphics in sizes 4 by 8 inches or 8 by 8 inches. For more details and pricing, call Lisa Schwartz at: 740-869-2144.

Also at the Mt. Sterling Community Center, Sunday, May 20 is the “Dolly & Me Tea” from 4-5:30 p.m. The event will feature tea and lemonade, tea sandwiches, cupcakes, and a variety of sweet treats. There will also be door prizes, a silent auction, and the chance to shop at “Dolly’s Store” for items to please girls of all ages. Tickets are available at the Mt. Sterling Community Center, 164 E. Main St., or by calling 740-869-2453. No tickets will be sold at the door.

The warmer weather will allow for residents to engage in all manner of outdoor activities throughout the community. June 14 will kickoff the first Movie Night of the season in the village. The free event comes with complimentary popcorn, residents need only bring themselves, beverages, and lawn chairs to enjoy the experience. The title of the film has yet to be determined, but it will definitely be something family (child) friendly. It starts at dark at the Gazebo.

June 30 is Community Days Festival.

Also, Family Feud night will be coming soon, details will be forthcoming.

The Dairy Freeze on North London Street is now hosting Monday night cruise-ins where coney dogs are only $1.

The next council meeting falls on Memorial Day and due to this, the meeting was unanimously voted to be cancelled.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

