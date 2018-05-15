Two killed in crash on St. Rt. 56

Troopers from the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in the death of two people.

Chuck Tackett II, 20, of Washington Court House, and Dominique L. Sims, 32, of New Holland, were killed when Tackett drove off the left side of the road on State Route 56 following a pursuit by law enforcement. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a tree and both were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:39 p.m. on Monday night on State Route 56, south of Moorman Road in Oak Run Township. According to a press release from law enforcement, a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a carjacking in the Village of Mt. Sterling. When the deputy arrived and encountered the vehicle in question, it sped away and was later intercepted by a second deputy. The maroon 2008 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on State Route 56 when Tackett went off the road and crashed.

The Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire & EMS, Madison County Coroner’s Office, and C&C Towing.

The crash currently remains under investigation.