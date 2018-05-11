Commissioner candidates named

Madison County residents have decided on their candidates for county commissioner.

Dr. Tony Xenikis (R) and Ron Roach (D) will be the candidates for commissioner on the November ballot.

In Tuesday’s primary election, Xenikis received 1,512 votes — nearly 50 percent of the total cast. Xenikis was a highly endorsed candidate from the county’s republican party.

“The Republican Central Committee overwhelmingly endorsed Dr. Tony Xenikis because of his character, quality and experience. The Republicans of Madison County clearly agree that he is the best choice to represent our community,” said Nick Adkins, Chairman of the Madison County Republican Central Committee. “We look forward to the general election and are confident that we will see Dr. Xenikis in action as county commissioner.

Roach received 944 votes on the democratic ticket.

“The turnout for (Tuesday’s) primary was a bit disappointing and our challenge is to get voters to the polls for the November election,” said Denise Worthington, secretary for the Madison County Democrats. “We’re thrilled to have superbly qualified candidates running for national, state and county offices.”

The republicans had more candidates for the position, starting the ticket with four challengers. However, candidate Chris Wallace withdrew.

Xenikis beat out the remaining republican candidates Michael Boerger who had 1,142 votes and Jesse Bobo who had 657.

The seat opening starting next year is currently held by David Dhume who announced that he will retire after 2018 and not seek reelection.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

