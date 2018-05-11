LHS marching band to get new uniforms

Members of the London High School Marching Band will be dressed in new uniforms next year, following action by the board of education on Tuesday.

Board members accepted a $12,000 donation from the music boosters, then voted to use that money to buy new uniforms from the Band Shoppe at a total cost of no more than $34,203.

Last month, Superintendent Lou Kramer said current uniforms are 14 years old and showing wear and tear. About 80 students participate in marching band at London, he added.

Also on Tuesday, the board approved a joint venture with Madison County Department of Jobs & Family Services for a special life skills class for grades six to eight. Botvin LifeSkills Training will be part of the health curriculum. The Madison County agency will fund the program through a grant with no cost to the district.

In other routine meeting business, board members:

• Approved need-based fees of $20 or less for a variety of middle and high school extracurricular activities including FFA, choir, honor society and French Club.

• Approved school, meal and course fees for the 2018-19 year for all grades. All fees remain at 2017-18 levels.

• Approved an overnight trip to General Butler State Park in Kentucky for high school FFA officers. The trip runs May 28-30.

• Approved an overnight trip to Wright State University near Dayton for high school band members. The band camp is set for July 22-27.

• Accepted a donation of cobblestone rocks for the middle school from National Lime & Stone. The donation was valued at $600.

• Approved an $8,000, one-year contract with Healthcare Process Consulting for managing the Ohio Medicaid School Program. The program serves students with Individual Education Programs or IEPs.

• Approved one-year contracts for 33 certified employees and three-year contracts for eight more. Two certified employees received five-year contracts.

• Approved three-year contracts for seven administrators and a one-year contract for high school principal Chad Eisler.

• Rescheduled next month’s regular board meeting for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26.

By Jane Beathard For The Madison Press

Jane Beathard is a contributing writer for The Madison Press.

