LoCI held awards banquet

London Correctional Institution (LoCI) recognized its employees at their annual 2018 Employee Banquet on Wednesday.

Warden Norman Robinson took the stage at LoCI’s gymnasium to announce the awards which covered key positions and perfect attendance for the previous year. He noted that the hard work put in by employees at LoCI is what lent to the facility’s success.

“When you look at 94 years of this prison and it’s still standing, that’s just amazing. Our staff has a love and dedication to the job that makes this work,” he said. “Not everyone can do what we do here.”

Employee, officer and supervisor of the month were named at the ceremony but the larger awards were those recognized for the year.

Steven Cahill was named LoCI’s Employee of the Month. Cahill serves as Chaplain at the facility’s Hope Chapel, a position he’s held since 1990. Cahill has been a member of the Ohio State Chaplain’s Association for 26 years and an officer of that chapter for six years. He has also served as a deacon at his church and has taught Sunday school.

He also volunteers for an inner-city mission and the Lower Lights Christian Health Center. He serves as a volunteer in Columbus one day a week and provides spiritual care to those in need.

Charles King, a relief officer on second shift, was named Officer of the Year. King has been in corrections since 2015 and has work many posts at LoCI.

Warden Robinson said that King’s attitude is what makes him a notable officer.

“He operates under the motto: ‘If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life,’” Robinson said. “We believe that Officer Charles King will continue to be the working embodiment of our mission statement.”

Travis Hall was named Supervisor of the Year. Hall has achieved a number of accolades over the years including receiving both the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (DRC) Gold Star award for leadership and an Impact Award in 2016 from the Director of the DRC for preventing a possible escape. He currently works as trainer for Ohio DRC in the Ohio Penal Industries data system.

LoCI also hands out an award created by the staff at the facility inspired by former employee Kenny Wilder.

The award is based on the things that Wilder exemplified: ethics, leadership qualities and his community service,” said Vickey Justus, Corrections Warden’s Assistant at LoCI.

The award was given to Jay D. Hurst, the project manager for the Compost Facility. Hurst has been employed at LoCI for 19 years. During that time, he has held the positions of Corrections Officer, Lieutenant, Program Administrator, and Labor Relations Officer. He has also served as the Acting Administrative Assistant and Acting Special Services Deputy Warden.

London Correctional Institution held their annual awards banquet on Wednesday. Officer of the Year, Supervisor of the Year and Employee of the Year were all handed out as well as the Kenny Wilder Award and recognition for perfect attendance. LoCI employees are from left: Stanley Taylor, Kimberly Mockabee, Steven Cahill, Travis Hall, Jay D. Hurst, Charles King and Warden Norman Robinson. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_LoCiAwards.jpg London Correctional Institution held their annual awards banquet on Wednesday. Officer of the Year, Supervisor of the Year and Employee of the Year were all handed out as well as the Kenny Wilder Award and recognition for perfect attendance. LoCI employees are from left: Stanley Taylor, Kimberly Mockabee, Steven Cahill, Travis Hall, Jay D. Hurst, Charles King and Warden Norman Robinson. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

