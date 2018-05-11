County-wide issues passed in primary

A number of issues appeared on the ballot Tuesday for Madison County voters. Of the five specific to the county, only two were county-wide: a renewal of a tax for benefiting the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities and a tax for the purpose of maintaining and operating the county’s 911 system.

According to the Unofficial Certification of Results provided by the Madison County Board of Elections, a tax renewal benefiting the county Board of Developmental Disabilities passed. The winning margin was almost 3 to 1, with 4,016 votes for the levy and 1,404 votes against it, the report stated.

The operating levy will collect funds at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2018, first due in 2019.

“The generous support the voters have shown us for decades continues to generate the fuel we need to best help the people we serve,” stated board superintendent Susan Thompson.

An additional tax for the benefit of the county for the purpose of maintaining and operating the 911 system at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2018 also passed.

Madison-Plains Local School District was successful in passing the proposed school levy Tuesday night according to the Unofficial Vote Total Summary Report provided by the Board of Elections.

The annual income tax of 1.25 percent on the earned income of district residents succeeded by a mere 21 votes, according to the report. There were 939 votes cast for the levy and 918 votes cast against it.

This is the first time in the school district’s history that an income tax has been successfully passed. The last attempt to do so was in November of 2006 when it was voted down by 2 to 1.

The tax will last 5 years and begin Jan. 1, 2019.

“Thank you to all the supporters of the Madison-Plains levy. We appreciate your continued support and dedication to the students and staff,” said board of education member Kelly Coolie. “We take pride in our students having the right tools and teachers, giving each and every student the brightest future possible.”

Also passing in Tuesday’s election were:

• An additional tax for the benefit of Stokes Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.3 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.03 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020.

• An additional tax for the benefit of the Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District for the purpose of general permanent improvements at a rate not exceeding six-tenths (0.6) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to six cents ($0.06) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

