Madison-Plains levy passes

Madison-Plains Local School District was successful in passing the proposed school levy Tuesday night according to the Unofficial Vote Total Summary Report provided by the Madison County Board of Elections.

The annual income tax of 1.25 percent on the earned income of district residents succeeded by a mere 21 votes, according to the report. There were 939 votes cast for the levy and 918 votes cast against it the report stated.

This is the first time in the school district’s history that an income tax has been successfully passed. The last attempt to do so was in November of 2006 when it was voted down by 2 to 1.

The tax will last 5 years and begin Jan. 1, 2019.

