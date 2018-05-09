Former London auditor pleads guilty to theft in office

The former City Auditor of London pleaded guilty today to theft in office for his failure to reimburse the city for his health insurance costs and for an unauthorized pay increase for a fellow employee.

Nicholas Szabo, who resigned from office in December of 2017 when confronted with facts surrounding his theft, pleaded guilty to the fourth-degree felony before Judge Eamon Costello in Madison County Common Pleas Court.

Szabo will be sentenced June 7.

Auditors determined Szabo improperly had his entire health insurance costs paid for by the city.

According to a statement given by Ohio Auditor of State David Yost’s office, Szabo also gave an unauthorized pay raise to a former clerk in his office in May of 2016.

Robert Smith, assistant chief legal counsel for the Auditor of State’s office, acted as special prosecutor in the case.

For the full story, see the Saturday, May 12 edition of The Madison Press.