WJ moves to annex water plant land

The Village of West Jefferson is once again looking to annex land — this time for property already owned by the village.

Council members approved an ordinance Monday authorizing a petition to the county commissioners that would request the annexation of land on which the water treatment plant and well are located.

“For some reason this was never annexed into the village so we will be doing that,” said council president Steve Johnston. “Everyone thought it was but it came to the forefront with the expansion of the water plant.”

Land was a topic of conversation during the finance portion of the meeting as well. John Gleason, an attorney with PorterWright in Columbus, has attended several village council meetings and expressed interest in the Kroger project going on the eastern side of the village. Although Gleason was not at Monday’s meeting, Johnston brought to council’s attention that Gleason’s presence may have to do with opposition to the project. When asked by council members why he was in attendance, Gleason didn’t explicitly say who he represented but said it was “various landowners” in the village.

Johnston added that although Kroger has agreed to run water and sewer to the site, the project has been delayed several months.

“We’re not sure where this is leading, but it’s important we get this grocery store in the village,” Johnston said. “I don’t understand why anyone would want to stop it.”

Mayor Ray Martin and police chief Rick Hardy proclaimed “National Police Week” for the village May 13-19, recognizing the efforts and sacrifice of law enforcement officers over the nation’s history.

In other news Monday, council:

• Passed an ordinance authorizing supplemental appropriations in the general fund.

• Gave notice of a public hearing on June 18 to discuss a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning commission to approve a petition for property rezoning at 120 Jackson Street.

• Also gave notice of a public hearing to discuss the potential to narrow Water Street from 33 feet to 26.4 feet.

West Jefferson police chief, Rick Hardy, left, and mayor Ray Martin, right, read a proclamation naming May 13-19 National Police Week at Monday’s village council meeting. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_Police-Week.jpg West Jefferson police chief, Rick Hardy, left, and mayor Ray Martin, right, read a proclamation naming May 13-19 National Police Week at Monday’s village council meeting. Michael Williamson | The Madison Press

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

