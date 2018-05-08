County moves forward with transportation district

Communities will now have another route for funding transportation projects across Madison County.

Commissioners approved the county moving forward with forming a Transportation Improvement District (TID) Monday as well as the formation of a board to govern the organization. Forming the TID would help organize and facilitate projects related to transportation around the county, allowing state money to be awarded to those transportation projects.

“I think it’s a very productive process,” said commissioner David Dhume. “It shows great cooperation between all entities within the county when it comes to responsibility for roads, bridges and everything else.”

The board would be made up of five voting members and other non-voting members which would then rotate every two years. The first approved board consists of county engineer Bryan Dhume, Jeff Pfeil of the West Jefferson Community Association, Steve Lelonek of the Chamber of Commerce, London mayor Pat Closser and Plain City mayor Darrin Lane. The fifth position would rotate between a Plain City, West Jefferson and Mt. Sterling member every two years.

Non-voting members would be county administrator Rob Slane and chamber director David Kell.

“We looked at a variety of different options. We wanted to make sure there was representation for the public side, particularly we thought finance would be a good area,” Kell said. “There’s really an equal opportunity for all communities.”

Getting funding through TID for area projects is open to any agency in the county regardless of having a presence on the board. Members would also not ask for any dues to be paid for those who are joining the board. The goal is to provide opportunities for all municipalities from the City of London to villages and townships.

There are already a number of projects in the works for TID funding. The City of London has the Park Avenue reconstruction, a $1.4 million project that has an estimated time of completion in late 2019.

Somerford Township as well as the villages of Plain City and West Jefferson also have projects in the works bringing the total cost over $26 million.

Commissioners also approved contracts for paving and drainage projects at Madison Lake. The paving project would see all roads in the area that are not maintained by the state repaved by the county engineer’s office — a project funded by the Ohio Public Works Commission at $160,200.

In other meeting news Monday:

• The county engineer’s office will soon take possession of a machine created by Parson’s Equipment in West Jefferson which will allow county workers to till the berm on county roads, lowering them and allowing better drainage.

• The county will move forward with seeking bids for the courthouse roof replacement project. It will be a total replacement of the slate, fixtures and underlay of the existing roof. Estimates show it could take upwards of $800,000 to complete. The project will be headed by Todd Poeppelmeier of The Garland Company and is planned to begin this fall.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

