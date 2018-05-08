Payton named corrections officer of the year

Madison Correctional Institution (MaCI) announced its Correction Officer of the Year for 2018 at its annual employee recognition ceremony on Tuesday.

This year’s honor was given to officer Doug Payton.

Before receiving the designation of Officer of the Year, Payton had been voted as Officer of the Month by his peers in March of 2017. Out of a pool of monthly honorees, he was selected by prison executives for the larger award.

Payton has been employed with MaCI as a correctional officer for over 23 years. Throughout the duration of those 23 years of service, he has remained a positive influence on other staff through his professionalism, knowledge, integrity in handling his daily duties, and his exemplary communication skills.

Payton works in the often hectic Control Center of the prison where his duties include assisting other employees during emergencies, key control, equipment inventories, and monitoring radio traffic — and excels at them all. He also volunteers to track all the overtime hours for the officers and compiles a weekly report to the Deputy Warden of Operations. And as the current union steward, he is always helping new staff learn procedures and follow policies. Payton is a role model for all staff, according to Warden Jeff Noble.

“I really appreciate everyone who voted for me,” Payton said, “and I hope I represent you well.”

Also recognized at the ceremony were Tabitha Evans as Supervisor of the Year and Charlie Morgan as Employee of the Year.

Evans is a social work supervisor for MaCI, starting in December of 2017. Prior to being promoted to her current position, Evans was working at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s Reception Center.

“I think everyone takes mental health for granted,” said Warden Noble. “But when things go wrong, who do you call?” he joked as he spoke about Evans. “I want you to know that I appreciate you every day.”

Charlie Morgan has 24 years of service at MaCI. He started as an officer in 1994 before going into telecommunications technologies in 1996. He now holds the position of Information Technologist 2.

When speaking of Morgan, Noble was short and to the point.

“He truly represents Madison Correctional — he comes to work every day and works hard,” Noble said.

Officers and other staff members were honored as part of Madison Correctional Institution’s annual Employee Recognition ceremony Tuesday. Employees were recognized for such things as longevity and attendance, with a few special honors going out to exemplary staff. Front row: Tabitha Evans, Supervisor of the Year; back row from left: Doug Payton, Correction Officer of the Year, MaCI Warden Jeff Noble and Charlie Morgan, Employee of the Year. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_MaCI-Awards.jpg Officers and other staff members were honored as part of Madison Correctional Institution’s annual Employee Recognition ceremony Tuesday. Employees were recognized for such things as longevity and attendance, with a few special honors going out to exemplary staff. Front row: Tabitha Evans, Supervisor of the Year; back row from left: Doug Payton, Correction Officer of the Year, MaCI Warden Jeff Noble and Charlie Morgan, Employee of the Year. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616