London man makes it to national pool championship

A London man took his love for playing pool all the way to Las Vegas recently.

Craigie Frye’s billiard skills secured him a spot in the American Poolplayers Association’s (APA) annual 8-Ball Doubles Championship tournament held at the Westgate Resort and Casino in Las Vegas the weekend of April 27-29.

Frye and his partner, Chris Starns of Eaton, placed ninth out of the 384 individual teams participating in the event.

This showing is particularly impressive as Frye has been playing pool for only a little over two years and has known his partner for even less.

What Frye seemingly lacks in years, he has more than made up for in skills and dedication to his sport — he is known to play regularly on almost all of the tables in his home town and many tables in Columbus and other cities as well.

“He progressed fast,” said good friend, Brandon Hill. “I’m proud that he made it to Las Vegas.”

“It was an amazing experience, but Las Vegas is expensive!” Frye added.

Fortunately for Frye, the tab for the air fare, lodging, and food for the weekend was picked up by the association as part of the deal.

APA is the World’s Largest Amateur Pool League with nearly 250,000 members and more than 285 leagues across the U.S., Canada and Japan. Its tournaments currently hold the Guinness World Records for the largest billiards events by number of participants.

To get to the national level, Frye had to go through several rounds of regional tournaments to qualify. That is where he was paired with his partner, Starns.

While they have remained in contact, the two can no longer play as a team because their handicaps are not compatible.

Frye walked away from the tournament with not only a wonderful memory and an all-expense-paid trip, but a cash prize of $300.

“I never experienced anything like that before,” Frye said smiling.

London resident Craigie Frye flashes the cash he won after his team placed ninth out of 384 teams at the American Poolplayers Association’s 8-Ball Championship the weekend of April 27- 29. The world’s largest annual billiards tournament was held at the Westgate Casino in Las Vegas. From left are: Chris Starns and Craigie Frye. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_Poolpiccol.jpg London resident Craigie Frye flashes the cash he won after his team placed ninth out of 384 teams at the American Poolplayers Association’s 8-Ball Championship the weekend of April 27- 29. The world’s largest annual billiards tournament was held at the Westgate Casino in Las Vegas. From left are: Chris Starns and Craigie Frye. Contributed photo

