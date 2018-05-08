Cabaret Night spotlights LHS performers

Look out Madison County because here they come.

In the movie-musical “The Greatest Showman,” individuals just wanted the chance to display their outstanding talents.

Many theatre students at London High School (LHS) feel the same way.

Student performers are inviting people to witness their vocal talents as the LHS chapter of the International Thespian Society (Theatre Honor Society) will be presenting its third annual Cabaret Night, Saturday, May 12 at 7 p.m. in LHS’ Joyce Hildebrand Auditorium. Tickets are only $5 and can be purchased at the door.

The evening will feature songs from a variety of famous musicals including old classics like “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” and “Kiss Me Kate” as well as more recent ones such as “Les Miserables,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” and the ultra-popular movie-musical “The Greatest Showman.”

The show is coordinated/directed by LHS students and Thespian officers Sarah George, Ruth Peart, and Hobbes Treynor. The students are under the supervision of LHS English teacher/drama director (and Thespian Society advisor) Scott Blanton. The students’ songs will be accompanied on piano by Jessica Dunham. LHS teacher Janelle Wilson assisted with choreography.

The students performing include: Tori Bennett, Lauren Boyd, Hannah Coleman, Jerod Coy, Zadien Garrison, Savannah Garverick, Seth Gillilan, Sarah George, Paul Huff, Grace Jolliffe, Sara Madden, Lily Marriott, Zoey Marshall, Kirsten Mercer, Madison Miller, Luke Peart, Ruth Peart, Quinn Sanyucci, Ellie Shoemaker, Alicia Skinner, Amaya Siddiqi, Ben Treynor, Hobbes Treynor, and Maureen Treynor.

Established in 1929, the International Thespian Society was founded to honor student achievement in the area of theatre. A division of the Educational Theatre Association, currently there are approximately 100,000 active members serving in over 3,900 schools throughout the world. Chartered locally in 2015, London High School is officially known as Thespian Troupe 8153.

The International Thespian Society stresses the importance of all aspects of the theatrical process. Induction is offered to students who earn a point total pre-determined by ITS. A student accumulates points throughout his/her high school career. They can earn points as stage crew members, student directors, lighting and sound technicians, orchestra members, in the chorus, in a supporting role and in a lead role. Other possible areas include costumes, set painting and photography — all aspects essential to a quality production.

By Jeff Gates | For The Madison Press