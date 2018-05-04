Ohio law enforcement officers honor 791 killed in the line of duty

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, members of the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission, and law enforcement officers from throughout the state gathered on Thursday for the annual Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony to honor the 791 Ohio peace officers who have died in the line of duty since 1823.

“We can never fully repay these officers, but we do our best to honor their commitment and sacrifice,” said Attorney General DeWine. “We remember how they embraced their oath of service with courage, and we will never forget their bravery.”

Among those honored include four officers who died in 2017:

• On Jan. 24, 2017, Officer David J. Fahey Jr., 39, of the Cleveland Division of Police, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while assisting at the scene of an accident. Officer Fahey is remembered as a dedicated public servant who always had a smile on his face. At Fahey’s memorial service, Police Chief Calvin Williams said the officer set an example of exemplary service to which all officers should aspire. “He’s the kind of officer we all should be. He was professional, and he cared about the people of this city. He was the ultimate public servant.”

• On May 12, 2017, less than a month into his job as chief of the Kirkersville Police Department, Chief Steven “Eric” DiSario, 38, responded to reports of an armed man outside a nursing home. The gunman shot and killed Chief DiSario and went inside the building and killed two others before killing himself. During the chief’s memorial service, Pastor Steve Brown of St. Luke Lutheran Church said, “He never did anything half way. There was never a dull moment when you lived with Eric DiSario. He wouldn’t go anywhere without a smile on his face. He showed he really loved his life.”

• On May 26, 2017, Patrolman Marvin “Scott” Moyer, 66, died from complications from a disease he contracted after coming into contact with a suspect’s blood when he removed a shard of glass from the man’s ankle in 1998. Patrolman Moyer, a member of the Lancaster Police Department for more than 18 years, was a servant of God, family, community, and country. Throughout his career he won many honors, including six Top Marksman awards from the police department. Officer Moyer also spent time providing counseling to men at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility.

• On Oct. 21, 2017, Officer Justin A. Leo, 31, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call. “Justin was one of those guys who loved walking the beat downtown,” Girard Police Chief John Norman said. “He had a great personality and enjoyed interacting with people.” He is remembered for his love of sports. He was a member of the Girard High School state champion cross country team in 2000. Later, he umpired for the Girard baseball leagues, coached a youth basketball team, and helped with a golf team.

Also honored were five officers who were nominated for induction to the memorial after their departments discovered that the officers had made the ultimate sacrifice for their communities in the past.

• Constable Franklin Stone, 45, of the Oberlin Police Department, died on June 5, 1881, after being shot 24 days prior. Constable Stone was trying to serve a warrant on a suspect, who then ran to his father’s house. When the officer reached the home, the father of the suspect was armed and waiting. He shot Stone, who died of his injuries.

• Deputy Samuel J. Mautz, 25, of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, died on July 11, 1921, after he was shot while trying to take action during a robbery attempt. Mautz, who was off-duty at the time, was sitting in his car when two armed men approached and threatened him and his passenger at gunpoint. When Mautz reached for his gun, he was shot.

• Deputy Marshal Donald O. McLaughlin, 43, of the Beverly Police Department, was returning to Beverly after transporting a prisoner to the county jail when his patrol car was struck head-on by a vehicle that veered into his lane on State Route 60, four miles north of Marietta. Deputy McLaughlin died at the scene on Aug. 16, 1970.

• Patrolman Bradley T. Scott, 30, of the Elyria Police Department, was killed on Aug. 27, 2004, in a motorcycle crash while he was on detail to support a police association event. Scott, an eight-year veteran of the Elyria Police Department, was on his way to pick up supplies for the event when a car pulled out in front of him at an intersection. Patrolman Scott was killed in the collision.

• Sergeant Martin A. Stanton, 47, of the Cleveland Division of Police, died on Sept. 27, 2010, after suffering a fatal heart attack after being involved in two foot chases in one shift. During the first incident, Sergeant Stanton, a 16-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police, was providing backup to officers on a traffic stop and ended up pursuing a suspect. Afterward, he didn’t feel well but refused medical treatment. A short time later, he saw a man tampering with vehicles. When Stanton confronted him, the suspect fled on foot. Stanton pursued him over several fences but was unable to catch him. Afterward, Stanton’s condition worsened, and he died at home.

The names of the fallen officers honored have been added to the Ohio Fallen Officers’ Memorial Wall, which stands as a lasting tribute to Ohio’s 791 officers who gave their lives for their communities since 1823. The wall is located at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London where the ceremony was held.

A moment of silence was also observed for Officer Eric Joering and Officer Anthony Morelli, both of the Westerville Police Department, who were killed on Feb. 10, 2018. The two officers will be formally honored at the memorial ceremony in 2019.

In addition, one K-9 killed in 2017 while serving law enforcement and one historical K-9 memorial inductee were recognized as part of the Ohio Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony.

• On Sept. 25, 2017, K-9 Dino and his handler, of the Green Township Police Department, were called in to help track three suspects involved in a burglary and child abduction. Several minutes into the assignment, the 7-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix collapsed and stopped breathing. Dino was rushed to a veterinary hospital but could not be revived. Click here to read more about K-9 Dino.

• K-9 Uganda, of the Perkins Township Police Department, was on a training exercise when she became ill with a flipped stomach. Days later, on Dec. 4, 2016, she died due to complications from surgery. During her time on the force, she and her handler were responsible for many drug-related arrests. She also tracked missing persons and assisted other agencies.

Both dogs’ names have been added to a plaque displayed at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.

Officer David J. Fahey Jr. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_Fahey-Davidpiccol.jpg Officer David J. Fahey Jr. Chief Steven “Eric” DiSario http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_DiSario-Stevenpiccol.jpg Chief Steven “Eric” DiSario Patrolman Marvin “Scott” Moyer http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_Moyer-Marvinpiccol.jpg Patrolman Marvin “Scott” Moyer Officer Justin A. Leo http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_Leo-Justinpiccol.jpg Officer Justin A. Leo K-9 Dino http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_K-9Dinopiccol.jpg K-9 Dino