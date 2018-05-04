Group plans bridge makeover

A group of neighbors is planning to makeover the U.S. Route 40 bridge over the Big Darby Creek. The underside of the bridge is currently covered with graffiti, some of it obscene in nature.

The organization, known as the Darby Creek Bridge Club, is a group of friends and neighbors living nearby that aims to enhance the beauty of the public structure by embellishing it with artistic murals.

The club intends to inspire individuals, especially teenagers, to contribute labor, talent and funding. The project is estimated to need about $1,500 worth of paint.

The plan is to complete the art work using only volunteers, and hopefully complete the mural this summer.

AJ Schmitt, a spokesperson for the club, wants artists to contact him.

“We’re looking for taggers — kids with serious spray painting skills,” he said.

Astro Collie, a professional graffiti artist from Wooster, has joined the club, along with Jonathan Alder art teacher Jen Moore.

The club is seeking students from West Jefferson and Jonathan Alder school districts, as well as other youth with skills, talent, and ambition.

Professional artists will coach the younger volunteers.

If successful, the group may try doing similar work on the Franklin County side of the bridge in 2019, as a second phase of the project.

Anybody wanting to participate can phone AJ Schmitt at 614-668-1988.

“This bridge is much more beautiful than your average bridge. It has three great arches that span the creek. It was also built with special guardrails that allow motorists a wonderful view of this national scenic creek. Kayakers and fishermen have public access to the creek at this location and it is adjacent to Metropark lands,” Schmitt said.

Graffiti mars the underside of the U.S. Route 40 bridge at Big Darby Creek near West Jefferson. Some of the graffiti contains offensive words and images. Area resident AJ Schmitt is heading a group to deal with the eyesore. The group, called The Big Darby Bridge Club, hopes to solicit funding and volunteer services from locals in an attempt to repaint the structure with artistic and more appropriate imagery. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/05/web1_Bridge-stuff.jpg Graffiti mars the underside of the U.S. Route 40 bridge at Big Darby Creek near West Jefferson. Some of the graffiti contains offensive words and images. Area resident AJ Schmitt is heading a group to deal with the eyesore. The group, called The Big Darby Bridge Club, hopes to solicit funding and volunteer services from locals in an attempt to repaint the structure with artistic and more appropriate imagery. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

