The ingredients for success

Providing hands-on pizza training.

For the past three years, Mary Stiffler’s Fairhaven classroom at London High School has received some hands-on restaurant training — courtesy of West Jefferson’s Todd’s Pizza. The classroom is affiliated with the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

On Monday, May 2, Todd’s Pizza employee Nathan Haley once again hosted the students.

It begins with the setting of the tables — napkins, utensils, etc. According to Stiffler, each table has a card on it to signify the number of place settings required at that location.

“Students have their specific jobs to do,” Stiffler said. “Everyone helps.”

Once the tables were set, Haley guided the students back to the kitchen — where all of the pizza making magic happens.

Haley demonstrated equipment ranging from the mixer to the dough flattening machine.

Now it was time for the tasty hands-on work to begin as each student assisted with making their own pizza, of course taking various sanitary precautions along the way.

First they cut and weighed their dough to precise measurements; having to read the scale.

The next steps included flattening, trimming and aerate the dough using various tools, utensils, and processes. Haley operates the oven and other machinery.

They put the sauce, cheese and topping on — and then enjoy the delicious benefits of their hard work.

After eating, they all participate in the essential functions of clearing dishes, cleaning the floor, and resetting the tables.

“We are grateful to Todd’s Pizza for giving our students the opportunity to see firsthand all of the work involved in running a restaurant,” Stiffler said. “It is so important that they get to experience everything hands-on, rather than just hearing someone talk about it.”

