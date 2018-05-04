Madison-Plains announces budget reduction proposal

The Madison-Plains Board of Education has announced its proposed budget reduction plan for the 2018-2019 school year.

During a special meeting held at the elementary school Tuesday evening, the board outlined what types cuts would be implemented.

The very first of the plan’s proposed reductions comes in the form of a total pay freeze across all levels of the district’s employees — from administration all the way to custodians.

According to a press statement also released on Tuesday, all Madison-Plains employees have made a concession in voluntarily agreeing to a pay freeze on their base salaries in an effort to help the district save money as it heads into the polls next week. Both bargaining units had recently voted to forego a negotiated pay increase for the upcoming school year with the administration to follow suit, it stated.

The pay freezes will result in a cumulative reduction of $85,269.

“We are facing a fiscal crisis and our staff members are performing this act on behalf of the Madison-Plains students,” said Board of Education President Mark Mason.

The pay freeze will go into effect regardless if the school levy passes or not on May 8.

Beyond the pay freeze, teachers will also be giving up $50,000 in tuition reimbursement as well. The administration is set to give up $9,000 for the same.

The budget reduction plan also specifies the implementation of pay to participate fees and the reduction of supplemental coaching positions for a total savings of $53,000.

Reductions in staffing will save the school district a total of $324,400. Positions that will be lost to attrition include a director of operations, a first grade teacher, and reading specialist teachers. Three Reading is Fundamental aides positions will be cut as well.

The entire plan can be accessed by logging onto the Madison-Plains School District’s website.

As part of the district’s budget balancing plan, the board has placed a 1.25 percent earned income tax measure on the May 8 ballot. The revenue generated if passed would keep the district solvent until the 2022-2023 school year. An earned income tax would not be collected on: retirement income, Social Security, unemployment benefits, disability and survivor benefits, Welfare benefits, child support, or interest, dividends, and capital gain.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

