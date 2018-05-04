Scout donates efforts to Food Pantry

Visitors of the Plain City Food Pantry Thrift Store might notice a new addition to its organization.

Shelving has been installed at the storefront at 164 W. Main St., allowing the store’s collection of donated items to be displayed for easier access.

The project was the idea of Jon Santini III, an Eagle Scout candidate with Boy Scout Troop 90 in Plain City. Santini, who is also a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, decided shelving might better serve the layout of the store.

“I was in here and noticed how easily the clothing items can get moved around so I thought maybe putting in shelves might help keep everything together,” Santini said. His mother, Jodie, is a volunteer with the Thrift Store.

“We used to have racks that we’d just hang everything on, but this let’s us divide clothing type a little clearer,” she said.

The project began in the last weekend of March during Santini’s spring break and continued over Easter weekend. He led the building project and with the help of fellow St. Joseph parishioners, put together a total of 13 shelves for the Food Pantry. The group finished the project officially on April 7, ahead of the store opening back up after the holiday break.

“I wanted to do something in the community but also have this project be no cost to the Food Pantry,” Santini said. “The funds came from donations from a lot of local organizations.” Money from church, Knights of Columbus and other general donations was collected allowing the group to purchase the materials. More than $1,630 was raised and what didn’t go to materials, nearly $300, went back to the Food Pantry.

“All of us at the entire Plain City Food Pantry organization are so proud of Jon,” said Ray Meister, who oversees the administrative side of running the pantry. “The upgrade to this Thrift Shop is a miracle and a much needed improvement.”

The Santini family has been in Plain City since Jon was very young. He currently attends Jonathan Alder High School and is on track to earn his Eagle Scout title.

“I still have a couple of things I need do before that. I have my scoutmaster conference and then my board of review,” Santini said. “So we’ll see how it all goes.”

