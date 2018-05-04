Kansas man sentenced for gun violations

A Kansas man convicted of two gun-related charges was sentenced to three years community control early Thursday afternoon in the Madison County Court of Common Pleas.

Mark Coitrone, 26, of Kansas, who had previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and one felony count of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, had originally been indicted with eight separate felony counts after being pulled over by Ohio Highway Patrol troopers on I-70 on Nov. 22.

The defendant was enroute back to Kansas after visiting his father in Connecticut. His slow driving appeared suspicious and resulted in him being pulled over, it was reported. After being run, his registration came back as invalid.

Coitrone was discovered to have a loaded Glock handgun concealed at his waist, multiple firearms in the panels of the vehicle doors, and loaded firearms in the backseat. In addition, Coitrone was transporting multiple rounds of armor-piercing ammunition, as well as a small amount of steroids and methamphetamine.

Remaining reserved in his responses to the questions posed to him by Judge Eamon Costello, Coitrone kept his head lowered through much of the proceedings.

The judge questioned the veracity of Coitrone’s statement regarding the extent of his illicit drug usage, as he maintained that the incident leading to his arrest was only the second time he had ever used methamphetamine.

Coitrone stated that an unknown man at a rest stop approached him after noticing his Kansas license plates and offered him “assistance” for his long journey to Connecticut for $20.

“Was that a good deal?” Costello asked.

“I was just trying to get home,” Coitrone said.

Eventually the defendant admitted that he had been using for an entire year, but was not proud of it.

Coitrone’s three year community control sentence will be transferred to Kansas, where he has an active arrest warrant for assaulting a police officer in August of 2016.

Coitrone had previously been convicted of assault on a police officer in Connecticut in 2012.

The guns and ammunition were forfeited.

