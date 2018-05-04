Wendy’s gets reopening date

The Wendy’s drive-thru will be reopening on Friday, May 11.

Customers are welcome to visit the location during the usual open hours starting at 10 a.m. The full store will be back up and running the following week, starting on Wednesday, May 16.

After catching fire on April 13, the location at 262 Lafayette St. closed its doors for construction crews to begin repairs. Residents were encouraged to visit the location near the interstate until work had been done.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.