Donor trees and stump speeches at London Council

The individuals who were the driving forces behind the Access Cowling project were recognized at London City Council’s regular meeting Thursday evening.

City Executive Assistant Amy Reese began by introducing Jennifer Hagmeier and giving a little background.

It was Hagmeier who started the ball rolling when she approached the city about constructing a memorial in honor of her deceased son, Noah, at Cowling Park. As the park was already in need of a “facelift,” the idea of the all-accessible playground came to be and grew from there.

Reese continued by thanking the entire community for the incredible outpouring of support for the two-year project.

She then thanked the City of London and city council for their encouragement and support, thanking Parks and Recreation Director Tammy Braskett especially.

State senator Bob Hackett was next to be recognized for helping to get $200,000 for the project.

Council President Joe Russell and former councilman Trint Hatt were called out for their knowledge in state legislative funding procedures.

Susan Thompson, director of the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities, David Kell of Madison County Future, Inc., The London Community Organization, and Tony Shadwick of Penchura, LLC were named as well.

A mock-up of the memorial was on display for council members to view. It will take the form of a facsimile tree encased inside a kiosk with a 5 foot by 5 foot window in the shelter house. The trunk will appear in 3D or base relief, branching out and terminating in different colored metallic leaves engraved with names of donors. Flowers and birds also engraved with donors’ names will complete the tableau.

Donations to Access Cowling are still encouraged and gladly and graciously accepted.

Members of the American Legion Post 105 Auxiliary were on hand to speak briefly about National Poppy Day and the tradition of wearing the red flower on May 25.

The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans since World War I to honor those who served and died for the U.S. in all wars, according the American Legion Auxiliary website. It reminds Americans of the sacrifices made by veterans while protecting the freedoms of the populace. Wearing a poppy is a way to honor those who have worn the nation’s uniform.

The ladies will be at various locations around the city on Friday, May 11 and Saturday, May 12 selling the flowers.

Mayor Patrick Closser proclaimed May 11 and May 12 of 2018 as “Poppy Days” for the city during the meeting and asked that all citizens pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing the Memorial Poppy on this day.

City council also received a Democratic gubernatorial candidate as he made his way through the state as part of his grassroots campaign.

Retired exotic dancer, “Luscious” Larry Ealy, was on hand to regale council and citizens with his ideas for fixing the state of affairs that currently burden the state.

Before taking to the lectern to throw his pitch, Ealy removed a piece of chewing gum from a wrapper, popped it in his mouth, and then proceeded to throw the wrapper on the floor.

Through his speech, the audience learned that this was the Trotwood resident’s second bid for the state’s highest post.

Ealy believes that citizens need to learn how to be neighborly again, to unite as a people in a common cause such as in holding our elected officials to a higher standard.

He will fix this by reorganizing the entire 88 counties and getting the state to fix aging sewer systems and infrastructure in smaller communities.

“Back in the eighties, we had to work at getting anything done,” Ealy said. “We had to push to the grind.”

For anyone interested, a free “Luscious Larry for Governor” T-shirt and a ride are available in exchange for volunteer services. Just call 614-282-3853, or log onto the website at: Lusciouslarryforgovernor.org.

