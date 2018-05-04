Historical Society reveals new exhibit

The Madison County Historical Society Museum reveals a new Civil War themed exhibit. Society member Preston Lowe created the exhibit centered around two fictitious brothers, one who fought for the North and the other the South, who symbolically represent both halves of the United States at that dark point in the nation’s history. The uniforms and gun replicas were provided by Lowe’s son, Michael, a Civil War reenactment enthusiast based in Tennessee. The exhibit is available for viewing during regular museum hours: Sundays and Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. From left are, Madison County Historical Society member Larry Dever; museum director Nancy Dever; and exhibit curator Preston Lowe.

