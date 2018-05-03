Troopers seize hash butter, hash oil and marijuana

EATON — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Connecticut man after a traffic stop in Preble County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized more than 3 pounds of hash butter, nearly 40 ounces of hash oil and 45 grams of marijuana valued at approximately $102,952.

On Monday, April 30, at 6:48 p.m., troopers stopped a 2007 Honda Element with Connecticut registration for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 70 near milepost 10. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Nicholas Nowak, 29, of Southington, Conn., was incarcerated in the Preble County Jail and charged with possession of solid and liquid hashish, both second-degree felonies and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, he could face up to 17 years in prison and up to a $32,500 fine.

