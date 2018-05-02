London police investigate threat

Matco Industries, a sheltered workshop providing employment and rehabilitation services to developmentally disabled individuals in London, contacted local police after receiving a letter containing threats of gun violence on Wednesday.

According to a post made by the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities on its Facebook page, officers and the K-9 unit were dispatched to the facility located at 204 Maple St. where they did a thorough sweep.

Nothing was found as a result.

A police report written by officer Joseph Harris stated that known suspect, 30-year-old Matco enrollee Dawn Marie Oneal of London, had no means of carrying out the death threats.

The incident remains under investigation.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

