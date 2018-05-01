America’s favorite old-fashioned Big Top Circus is coming to town

Thanks to the sponsorship of Mt. Sterling Community Center, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s favorite Big Top Circus is coming to Mt. Sterling on Saturday, May 5 to the Mt. Sterling Community Center grounds with two scheduled performances at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The midway box office opens at 1 p.m. The first show is from 2-3:30 p.m. The second show is from 4:30-6 p.m. There will be pony rides, moon bounce, concessions and more.

Now in its 33rd edition, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. This authentic one-ring, Big Top circus has been featured on National Geographic’s Explorer TV series, “Entertainment Tonight,” The Los Angeles Times, The Chicago Tribune, and Arizona Highways Magazine. It has also been featured on the A&E Special: “Under the Big Top” and most recently, “On the Road with Circus Kids,” a Nickelodeon special featured on the Nick News Program.

Bring your friends and family out circus morning to watch as a familiar place in your town is transformed into a bustling circus city. Activity swirls around the grounds as animals are unloaded, the Big Top is erected, and rigging is prepared for performances later in the day. Enjoy the magic and tradition of the American Circus with your family and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Between 9:30 and 10 a.m. come watch the raising of the Big Top, then stay for the free Tour. This presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, and interested community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus family and includes a walking tour of the circus grounds. Learn interesting facts about the performers, the history of the show and the different species of animals in their Circus family. In this presentation they will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all of the animals receive. In recent years the tent raising and morning tour has become a popular program for families and interested community members. It is presented in a way everyone, young and old can learn many interesting facts about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus family. This is a special part of circus day that should not be missed.

On circus day, the performers bring the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute performance. This year’s lineup includes an All-Star group of performers and entertainers that include: Miss Simone and her breathtaking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Natalie’s American Eskimo Escapades, Miss Georgia displaying flexibility to the extreme and for the first time, the Wheel of Destiny and Tight Rope by The Perez Family. But, lets not forget their favorite performing jungle cats, Soloman, Delilah and Francis, presented by Trey Key, that will certainly have you on the edge of your seats. All accompanied by original music composed by the talented, Matt Margucci from Los Angeles, California.

The performers are sure to amaze, delight and entertain the audience members of all ages beyond your wildest imagination. The costumes alone are certainly of Las Vegas quality.

For more information visit their Facebook page with videos, photos and comments from past sponsors and patrons. For a direct link you can go to www.cmcircus.com and click on the Facebook link.

Save money by purchasing your tickets in advance at the following locations: Mt. Sterling Community Center, Sterling Pharmacy, Mt. Sterling Public Library, and The Milton Bank.

Prices for advance tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12. Children under 2 are always free. On show day tickets will be $13 for adults and $8 for seniors/children. Reserve your tickets early and save. For more information or to reserve discount tickets call 866-BIG TOP 6 (866-244-8676). Reservations will be available even on show day but, only at this number till 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, central time.