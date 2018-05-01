Man charged with attempted murder

Two Washington Court House men were arraigned on charges in the Madison County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday stemming from a robbery and shooting that took place in Mt. Sterling in March.

Dustyn T. Wood, 28, was indicted on six felony counts including: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, a single of count of aggravated robbery and a single count of having weapons while under disability. Several of the charges carry firearm specifications with them as well.

According to Madison County Assistant Prosecutor Nick Adkins, Wood has a prior criminal history and is a repeat violent offender. He had served 11 years in prison prior to this latest shooting and robbery attempt, and had been released from custody for less than a year.

The second man arraigned in connection with the robbery attempt was 29-year-old Shayne Detweiler, who was charged with a single felony count of complicity to robbery.

Some time around 4 a.m. on March 15, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of a robbery attempt and shooting that took place at 7 E. Columbus St. When deputies arrived on scene, they found Joshua E. Sollars, 25, of Mt. Sterling, located inside the residence with injuries from a gunshot. The scene was secured and medics were dispatched to the area.

At approximately the same time that law enforcement arrived at the residence, a second victim, Aaron M. Kirk, also of the village, walked into the Sterling Joint EMS location also having injuries from a gunshot. Both victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Two Mt. Sterling men were also arraigned on Thursday for a burglary that took place on Aug. 23, 2016 in the McClimansville area.

Logan Riffle, 22, was charged with four felony counts including: burglary, grand theft, having weapons under a disability, and theft. The burglary charge carries with it a firearm specification.

His accomplice, Donald Moore III, 20, was charged with two felony counts of burglary.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616

