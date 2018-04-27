Alder student awarded exchange scholarship

A Jonathan Alder High School student will spend her senior year abroad.

Erinn Jackson was awarded the Rotary Youth Exchange Scholarship by the Rotary Club of Columbus on April 15 and will travel to Brazil for her studies. Scholarships, valued at over $24,000, were given to Jackson and Mariana Early of South High School in Columbus. They cover room, board, tuition and a monthly stipend for one academic year.

“I am extremely grateful for the Columbus Rotary Club, the District 6690 Youth Exchange Committee, and all those who have made my exchange possible,” Jackson said. “I hope to experience the world from a new perspective and make lifelong memories and friends.”

Jackson’s journey will begin in August and will span the 2018-19 school year before returning to Plain City for graduation in May 2019. As a student, Jackson is involved in a wide variety of activities, playing on the varsity softball team and being a member of the French Club, Math Club and National Honor Society. She also serves as the treasurer of her class and volunteer as an after school tutor at her local community center.

Annually, 8,000 students between the ages of 15 and 18.5 years old participate in this program worldwide. The program began in the 1920s and its primary mission is to work towards peace and understanding the world. Rotary Youth Exchange is a member of the Council on Standards for International Educational Travel, a nonprofit organization committed to setting standards for international educational travel and monitoring compliance with those standards. It is also approved by the U.S. Department of State.

Jonathan Alder High School student, Erinn Jackson, was awarded the Rotary Youth Exchange Scholarship by the Rotary Club of Columbus. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_Alder-Rotary.jpg Jonathan Alder High School student, Erinn Jackson, was awarded the Rotary Youth Exchange Scholarship by the Rotary Club of Columbus. Contributed photo