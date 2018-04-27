Mt. Sterling is cleaning up

Friday was a beautiful day to get dirty. It started the “Cleanup Weekend” for the Village of Mt. Sterling.

Pastor Joe Proudfoot of Mt. Sterling First Church of The Nazarene and members of his congregation are volunteering their time and services to aid with pickup, removal, and disposal of refuse or other unwanted items — anything from downed tree limbs to junk cars (so long as the owner has clear title to the vehicle).

The community improvement event will continue on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon. Community members are invited to attend a prayer service and picnic lunch at the church after cleanup on Sunday.

Village residents can contact the church or flag down a cleanup crew to get assistance if they need it. Members of the cleanup crews will be easily identifiable by their gray T-shirts with “On Mission” on them.

For those who have junk to dispose of but don’t need assistance in hauling it, they can take it directly to the dumpster that is located at the village street garage at 231 S. London St.

Earlier in the week, Councilwoman Tammy Vansickle and Village Fiscal Officer Courtney Bricker went door to door notifying homeowners of the upcoming community improvement weekend and encouraged everyone to take advantage of the free dumpsters and neighborly elbow grease. Residents who were the recipients of such a visit would be prudent to do so, as a second visit will likely come with a citation under the new nuisance and abatement ordinance and its accompanying fee.

“Without a sense of caring and without coming together, there can be no sense of community,” Bricker said.

Besides general cleanup and trash disposal, projects to beautify the downtown area will be happening. Anyone interested in volunteering to weed and mulch the flowerbeds around the gazebo or town hall are encouraged to come out Saturday morning.

Saturday is also “Drug Take-Back Day” in the village. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. deputies from the Madison County Sheriff Department will be stationed behind town hall to assist in the lawful disposal of any unwanted medications that residents may have — just drive up and hand them off. This is for medications only — needles or other bio-hazardous materials will not be accepted.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sunoco Sterling One Stop on West Columbus Street will offer $1,000 in gas purchased through the generosity of Mt. Sterling First Church of the Nazarene to be given to residents to fill their gas cans for powering lawnmowers, string trimmers, etc. The gas is on a first come, first serve basis.

The church will also be handing out quarters to be used on the premises of Spahr Klean Laundry, 301 Yankeetown St., and the Sterling Limited Partnership car wash, 15700 U.S. Route 62, Sunday morning as well.

Mayor Billy Martin strongly encourages that everyone come out and pitch in this weekend. “It is great to see the village come together and work to make Mt. Sterling a community everyone is proud of,” he said.

Members of the congregation of Mt. Sterling First Church of the Nazarene steadily work at cleaning up the yard of a resident as part of the Mt. Sterling’s “Cleanup Weekend.” The crew started working at 9 a.m. and were still going strong as of 2 p.m. on Friday. The community improvement event will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, and on Sunday 9 a.m. until noon. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_Sterlingcleanuppiccol.jpg Members of the congregation of Mt. Sterling First Church of the Nazarene steadily work at cleaning up the yard of a resident as part of the Mt. Sterling’s “Cleanup Weekend.” The crew started working at 9 a.m. and were still going strong as of 2 p.m. on Friday. The community improvement event will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon, and on Sunday 9 a.m. until noon. Andrew Garrett | The Madison Press

