One vehicle fatal crash in Madison County

Troopers of the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 3:28 p.m. Thursday, April 26.

The crash occurred on Plain City-Georgesville Road north of Morgan Road in Jefferson Township, Madison County. A yellow 2014 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Plain City-Georgesville Road, driven by 41-year-old Christopher A. Simpson of Dublin. He failed to maintain control of the vehicle traveling off the right side of the roadway striking a tree. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Jefferson Township Fire and EMS, Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks, Madison County Coroner’s Office and C & C Towing. The crash currently remains under investigation.

