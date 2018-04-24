Mt. Sterling to put a shine on

Members of the Mt. Sterling First Church of the Nazarene congregation will be on a mission to help clean up the village this weekend it was announced at the council meeting Monday evening.

While the announcement of the weekend-long community improvement event had already been publicized, added details were made available.

For those village residents who do not use Facebook or do not read the newspapers, and whom may be unaware of what is about to happen, Parks and Recreation director, Jack Dill, is planning on hanging banners for all to be made aware.

Councilman David Timmons told council that volunteers from the church will be wearing T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “On Mission” to identify them as such when making the rounds about the village.

The clean up weekend kicks off Friday, April 27 at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout the day. Saturday, April 28 will follow the same pattern.

There are many projects planned, including: cleaning the village council chambers and administrative offices, fixing and painting the village gazebo and landscaping the adjacent areas, and picking up debris from streets and residents’ yards.

The village will provide dumpsters free of charge and residents are strongly encouraged to bring their refuse to fill them. For those villagers incapable of bringing garbage to the site, contact the church office to make arrangements to have members of the church crew come by in a truck and haul it.

Anyone with a junk car that they wish to get rid of can have it hauled off free of charge this weekend as well. They must, however, have clear title to the automobile before it can be junked, Mayor Billy Martin said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting its “Drug Take-Back” drive-through in conjunction with the village’s cleanup weekend, the council was reminded. Residents can pull behind the town hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to hand off any unwanted medications to the deputies.

Sunday, April 29, the church will host a team meeting with prayer at 9 a.m. followed by lunch at noon — to which the community is invited to attend.

After lunch, the cleanup work begins in earnest again. To help facilitate the “spring cleaning” of the village, quarters will be handed out at the laundromat to those in need who might want to wash curtains, bedding, etc. That same day, the Nazarene Church is also donating $1,000 in free gas for village residents to fill gas cans to power their mowers, weed whackers, and such. The gas is available at the Sunoco station on a first come, first serve basis, Councilman Timmons said.

In keeping with the spirit of beautification, council woman Rebecca Burns mentioned that the Mt. Sterling, Ohio Area Chamber of Commerce would likely be purchasing 60 or so flowering planters intended to hang from shepherd’s hooks lining London Street from the fire department during its sale on Mother’s Day.

Saturday, May 5 will be Mt. Sterling’s first farmer’s market, according to council woman, Becky Martin. The market crew will be hosting at the gazebo early that morning, she said. Country band The Southern Boys will be performing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. As it will also be Cinco de Mayo that day, there will be a taco truck on site. The farmer’s market is scheduled to take place the first and third Saturdays of every month, going through Oct. 6. Vendor spaces can be purchased for $10. All proceeds go back into the community, Martin said.

Also on May 5, the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be presenting two shows at the community center. The first show starts at 2 p.m. and the second at 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased prior to the show dates from Mt. Sterling Community Center, Sterling Pharmacy, Mt. Sterling Public Library, and The Milton Bank.

“We need them (village residents) to come out of the house and participate in this stuff. That is what we really need,” the mayor said.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616

