A look at the primary election

Madison County residents will have several items to vote on in this year’s primary election.

On May 8, the polls will open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and citizens will have the opportunity to cast a vote for a number of state and local offices including Governor and Lieutenant Governor. At the county level, positions such as Central Committee Members and County Commissioner will be available.

Political Party

Candidates running as Central Committee Members will be running for a four-year term.

London: Bonnie J. Hamilton (R), Joshua M. Clifton (R), William C. Long (R) and Nicholas A. Adkins (R)

Deercreek: Timothy W. Amling (R)

Union: Marcella R. Bogenrife (R)

Canaan: Howard S. Foust (D) and Matt Garman (R)

Monroe/Pike: Kevin Stockham (D) and Charles R. Fisher (R)

Fairfield: Steven C. Adams (R)

West Jefferson A: Jim King (R)

West Jefferson B: Brenda Y. Lightfoot (R)

Jefferson Township A: Timothy A. Ward (R)

Paint/Range/Stokes: Clyde M. Hughes (R)

Mt. Sterling: Lowell G. Anderson (R)

Oak Run: Mark E. Erbaugh (D)

Choctaw Lake West: F. Pat Campbell (R)

Somerford: Dorrian R. Amling (R) and Bryan D. Dhume (R)

County Offices

Candidates running for county commissioner and auditor are both four-year terms.

Commissioner:

Ronald H. Roach (D)

Jesse E. Bobo (R)

Michael K. Boerger (R)

Chris Wallace (R)

Tony K. Xenikis (R)

Auditor:

Jennifer S. Hunter (R)

(No democratic candidate)

Issues

Madison County — A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Madison County for the purpose of operation and maintenance of Fairhaven Programs for developmentally disabled persons by the Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Madison County — An additional tax for the benefit of Madison County for the purpose of maintaining and operating the 911 system at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Madison-Plains Local School District — Shall an annual income tax of 1.25 percent on the earned income of individuals residing in the school district be imposed by the Madison-Plains Local School District, for 5 years, beginning Jan. 1, 2019, for the purpose of current expenses?

Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District — An additional tax for the benefit of the Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District for the purpose of general permanent improvements at a rate not exceeding six-tenths (0.6) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to six cents ($0.06) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Stokes Township — An additional tax for the benefit of Stokes Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.3 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.03 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020.

Lists of candidates and issues for the May ballot

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.