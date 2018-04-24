LMS gearing up for ‘Rock Walk’

London residents are once again welcome to “spread smiles.”

Students at London Middle School will take to the streets on Saturday, April 28 for their third “Rock Walk.” Led by London Middle School teacher Kirsten Witt, students and their families will walk throughout the city and hide painted rocks for members of the community to find.

The rocks are painted with positive messages or images that students hope will make whoever finds the rocks smile. Witt described the event as a great community-building exercise.

“These walks lend themselves to lengthy conversations and fellowship with families and students that the rigors of a school day don’t provide time for,” Witt said.

The first walk was done in May 2017 and another was done in the fall when nearly 50 participants showed up to take part. Witt said that she received positive feedback from both students and parents and hopes to continue doing the walks.

“Many of my students are looking forward to Saturday,” she said. “I actually have one who has asked me since the fall walk in October when the spring walk was going to be.”

Those interested in participating can meet the group at McDonald’s on High Street at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The walk will take place throughout the community and end at Cowling Park. Participants are encouraged to bring their own rocks but Witt also has some available to share.

After the event, the group will enjoy pizza and snacks at noon at the park.

By Michael Williamson mwilliamson@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Michael Williamson at 740-852-1616, ext. 1619.

