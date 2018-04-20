Suicide prevention training sessions at LCS

London City Schools (LCS) will be hosting a mental health symptoms and suicide prevention information and training session from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 in the London Elementary School cafeteria, 370 Elm St.

The school district is partnering with clinicians from Nationwide Children’s Hospital to inform parents, caregivers, and the general public about depression and other mental health issues.

While emotional ups and downs are a normal part of teenage years, they can also be signs of an undiagnosed mental and untreated mental health concern. Mental health issues may be cause for personal, family, and school-related problems. They can also increase the risk of suicide.

“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children and young people ages 10-19 in the U.S.,” said Melissa Canney, Student Support Specialist for LCS. “Approximately one out of every six students has had suicidal thoughts.”

As a way of illuminating and providing strategies for dealing with this serious topic, the clinicians of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Center for Suicide Prevention and Research will be presenting on its SOS Program. Short for Signs of Suicide Prevention, the program has been a part of the LCS curriculum for the last two years, with every student in sixth through 12th grades having received the training.

The SOS program will be introduced to the fifth grade classes at London Elementary School Wednesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 3. The informational and training session on April 24 will be a way for the parents of fifth graders to familiarize themselves with the program before their children learn about it in a classroom setting.

The training is open to the public and Canney encourages anyone to come. “It is a great program that is relevant to everyone, as depression and suicidal ideation can affect people from all walks of life,” she said.

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.