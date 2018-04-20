Buffalo wings may be on the plate for London

London would be the perfect place to open a Buffalo Wings and Rings franchise it was announced at the London City Council meeting Thursday evening.

The Cincinnati-based chain is looking to introduce its sports restaurant experience to several other smaller markets throughout Central Ohio, including London, Urbana, and Washington Court House.

A team from Buffalo Wings and Rings met with David Kell, Executive Director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, in March to discuss the possibility of the chain moving into the city. After conducting a study on the area’s demographics, it was determined that such a move would be highly feasible.

What is needed now is individuals showing interest in being franchisees, said Mayor Patrick Closser. Anyone who might be curious about the prospect is encouraged to call David Kell at the chamber of commerce or the mayor.

“Chicken wings would do great in this town,” the mayor said. “I would love to get this project moving because a place like this would be huge for our town.”

The mayor also announced that the city is now the owner of the old Bethel Pentecostal church building that sits adjacent to the municipal swimming pool on Hawthorn Avenue.

A donor who wishes to remain anonymous funded the purchase of the building as well as a prospective development project for the area with a donation of $100,000. The city’s plan is to first raze the church building and then develop an addition to the pool complex. The idea is to construct a fenced-in and lighted sand volleyball court and outdoor rinse shower. The goal is to have the building demolished and area fenced in by Memorial Day — the traditional opening day for the pool. Any remaining funds will go towards the construction of an outdoor water feature scheduled for 2019, the mayor said.

The city is also looking into the possible development of a dog park, according to council woman, Brenda Russell. The current location being considered for development is 4.8 acres just north of London Middle School and west of Keny Boulevard. According to the mayor, London City Schools are on board with the project.

The Ohio Department of Transportation paving work for High and Elm Streets that was initially scheduled to start on April 16 was backed up until April 23. Mother Nature has not been cooperating with the state’s plan to resurface those streets, providing temperatures in the 30s when much warmer weather is needed for paving mixture to “take.”

The stormwater project at High and Elm Streets has been completed, according to the mayor. The city has moved on to put a catch basin in between Center Street and Lincoln Avenue, he said.

The downtown is seeing some modest growth. Next 2 Nothing and Webster’s Photography are the two newest businesses to set up shop in the area, the mayor noted.

M & M Diner, situated at the corner of Maple and Center Streets, is hoping to be in operation within a couple of months. Shan’s Bar Grill in the old Simon’s spot has completed its kitchen and will be serving food soon, according to the mayor.

The mayor encouraged everyone to “shop local” — or in the words of councilman Anthony Smith, “Shop London.”

On Thursday, the city was honored with an award from Tree City USA, a program of the Arbor Day Foundation, for 32 consecutive years of participation and adherence to program guidelines. In celebration of Arbor Day on April 30, the city will be visiting daycares and handing out 200 tree saplings donated by First Energy to the kids for them to help plant.

