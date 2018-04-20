Madison Correctional presents quilt

Madison County Municipal Court was given a display quilt that was hand-stitched by an inmate currently serving time in Madison Correctional Institute. Created as part of the prison’s “Community Stitches” program, the piece took 240 hours to complete. Coordinated by volunteer Liz Lassell, “Community Stitches” is a voluntary community service program that was started three years ago. In that time, over 200 quilts have been created and donated to nursing homes, senior centers, veteran’s organizations and the like. Besides quilts, the inmates also make wheelchair bags, clothing covers, and sensory mats. Examples of textile works by the inmates will be on display at the London Visual Arts Guild gallery in May. From left are: Madison County Administrator, Rob Slane; Municipal Court Judge Eric M. Schooley; administrative assistant Ericka White; and Madison Correctional Warden Jeff Noble.

