‘Rock on’ with Mt. Sterling church play

It is a mysterious spellbinder where the characters try not to get stuck between a rock and a hard place as the Mt. Sterling First United Methodist Church presents “California Bonez and the Stone of Karawan.” The Kimberlee Mendoza drama/comedy/mystery will be presented each night beginning at 7 p.m., Friday, April 13 and Saturday, April 14 at the church at 110 S. London St. This spoof of Indiana Jones is directed by Patrick Dunkley.

Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be taken. All donations given will go to support the mission, Watoto Read — a charitable organization dedicated to building elementary schools in African Refugee Camps.

A precious stone is at stake, and renowned archaeologist Dr. California Bonez is relentlessly pursuing it — but so is his nemesis, evil Victor Trievel. They are joined by a lost World War I general, a professor, a sassy beauty, and others. Built in are a bracingly funny one-way conversation between the General and a skeleton, a budding romance, a father-daughter reunion, and perilous close scrapes in a convergence of mystery and history. The conclusion is a cliffhanger of the highest order.

The cast includes Travis Pearson as confident archaeologist Dr. Bonez, Cory Geers as his nemesis Dr. Trieval, Carey Dunkley as the attractive (but sassy) Bonnie, Michelle Lohstroh as her eccentric, chess-playing father General Pendergrass, Melicia Gainey as the very English speaking professor Dr. Bagley, Jessica Frymyer as money-driven guide Nimu, Kelly Sparks and Sara Scott as Trieval’s goonish henchmen, and Katie Geers as a very young Army private. Additionally, Ken Brown, Katie Geers, Ralph Ross, Bonnie Stump, Charles Stump, and Eva LeAnn Webb play integral roles as Magical Statues.

Jeff Gates | For The Madison Press