LHS’ Peart presents vocal recital

Leaving us with a song.

For much of her life, Ruth Peart has been singing.

In school. In church. At the White House. In Austria. And on various stages.

On Saturday the three-time Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) All-State Choir qualifier will be saying thank you to all who have supported her through her much-traveled musical journey the only way she knows how.

Through song.

The London High School senior will be presenting a free vocal recital in the school’s Joyce Hildebrand Auditorium starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 14.

Most recently seen on the London High School stage as lead character Winnifred in the school’s production of “Once Upon a Mattress,” Peart will present close to a dozen songs from various genres to display the versatility she has become known for.

“Sure on this Shining Night,” “Out of Love” and “The Girl in 14G” are just a few of the songs she will be doing. Accompanied throughout by Chad Baker on piano, Peart will team with her younger brother Luke and London High School sophomore Sara Madden each on a duet during her recital.

Peart is in her 10th year as a member of the Columbus Children’s Choir; the last seven of which she has been in the group’s top ensemble — the Jeanne Wohlgamuth-directed New World Singers. Through that group, she has sung throughout Europe, and this summer will be a part of the group that has been selected to sing at the famed Carnegie Hall in New York City. For the past three years she has studied voice with Stephanie Henkle of the vocal department at Denison University.

A mainstay with Madison County Arts Council, Peart has performed almost annually at both the organization’s Young Artist Showcase and Sounds of the Season programs.

From a young age, Peart has excelled on the theatrical stage in musicals, and more recently, in dramas as well. In addition to “Mattress,” among the shows she has had prominent roles include: “And Then There Were None,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Barbecuing Hamlet,” “Annie Jr.” and “Seussical Jr.” She is currently President of the London High School chapter of the International Thespian Society, and is helping plan its annual Cabaret Night.

Her interests and talents reach beyond singing realm as well. A member of National Honor Society and Student Council, Peart was a Drum Major for the Marching and Pep Bands, and plays oboe in Concert Band. A long-time Madison County Fair participant, she is the secretary for the Prairie Raiders 4-H Club.

But the world of the Arts is where Peart wants to be, and she will take the next step in her journey next fall as a Vocal Performance major at The Ohio State University.

She is the daughter of Jamie and Valerie Peart of London.

Always comfortable behind the microphone, London High School senior Ruth Peart will offer a free vocal recital at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at in the school’s Joyce Hildebrand Auditorium. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_RuthPeartrecitalpiccol.jpg Always comfortable behind the microphone, London High School senior Ruth Peart will offer a free vocal recital at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at in the school’s Joyce Hildebrand Auditorium. Jeff Gates | For The Madison Press