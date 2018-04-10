Fair board looking at Grange Building demolition

The Madison County Senior Fair Board is planning to demolish the Grange Building located at the county fairgrounds.

Board member, Dave Monnin, approached the county commissioners Monday stating the proposed demolition would cost $8,000.

“The building is settling and has a lot of deterioration,” Monnin said. “There are some serious safety concerns.”

In 2017, the commissioners approved a request for $25,000 to remove bulging blacktop at the building but the board discovered many of the poles supporting the structure were rotted. Construction stopped and the work done to that point totaled $2,700.

Although the commissioners supported the decision to tear down the structure, they urged the fair board to utilize the annual budget of $50,000 to take on projects such as the demolition.

“We came up with the $50,000 annually for the fair board to spend basically at their discretion but to use common sense,” commissioner David Dhume said. “I think the building is probably unsafe right now. I have no problem with it being taken down. I would be willing to go forward with it, but I would like to see you guys take that $50,000 and use it the best way you see fit.”

The county is also in the early stages of implementing a Transportation Improvement District (TID), which would help organize and facilitate projects related to transportation across the county.

“Its sole purpose would be to seek or apply for, or receive monies for transportation projects throughout the county,” said David Kell, director of the Chamber of Commerce. “This could be a great tool for us as we continue to grow.”

County engineer, Bryan Dhume added that a TID would be approved by the commissioners’ office and give the county some leverage on projects.

“It has the ability to issue bonds,” Dhume said. “It’s a really good opportunity for collaboration among different entities across the county.”

A TID would be its own political subdivision but would be made up of a five-member board, appointed by the commissioners.

Having a separate division handling transportation-related projects would also allow the county to organize and prioritize projects more efficiently, Kell added.

Also at the meeting Monday:

• County prosecutor Steve Pronai, assistant prosecutor Nick Adkins and Brooke Musselman, victim advocate with the county prosecutor’s office, discussed the possibility of putting a women’s shelter in the county.

• Representatives from Madison County Public Health presented the commissioners with a proclamation which would make April 21-28 National Infant Immunization Awareness Week in Madison County.

Members of Madison County Public Health presented a proclamation to the county commissioners Monday naming April 21-28 National Infant Immunization Awareness Week.

By Michael Williamson

