JAHS Seussical: Quite the musical

Oh, the Thinks they will make you think.

In the great land of Dr. Seuss, Thinks are dreams — the ability to put together any mixture of impossible ideas to make a picture.

The thespians of Jonathan Alder High School will bring that world to vibrant, colorful life this weekend with their presentation of “Seussical.” First year director Nicholas Mayes teams with veteran set designer/choreographer Scott Jones to guide the kids in creating some magical moments on stage. The show will be presented with a dinner-theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a 3 p.m. Sunday Matinee. Tickets can be purchased at the school or by going to jamb-arts.org/seussical.html. All shows are in the Jonathan Alder High School Auditeria.

So, in homage to the master of rhyming, this review will be done that way — if I can get down the timing.

As the musical’s narrator, John Coffey, does fine as Seuss’s famous cat, the one who is wonderfully recognizable in the tall trademark hat.

He leads the audience on a journey from beginning to end, showing it’s possible to make anyone a lifelong friend.

Kids will identify with Elijah Thorpe as JoJo (the smallest Who), showing you should never give up your dreams — whatever you do.

The story revolves around Horton the Elephant who befriends a tiny village that lives on a clover. But as Grayson Abend’s character shows, the search to help even the smallest of pals should never be over.

As the gem of the show, Sydney Winslow is terrific as Gertrude, the bird with one feather. The audience will swoon as she convincing sings the songs describing why she and Horton should be together.

In contrast, Mayzie the Bird has feathers galore. Played delightfully by Aubrey Wright, for Horton this bird has a big surprise in store.

With a great bluesy sound is Kennedy Norris as the Sour Kangaroo; instructing the other residents of the jungle as to what they should do.

Even the tiny Whos had to fight the Butter Battle and go off to war, led hilariously by Daniel Rodriquez as General Genghis Khan Schmitz, the Who closest to the floor.

Organizing the Who village through the days of madness and strife are Andy Gingerich and Madeline Frambes as the Mayor and his wife.

There are Bird Girls, and fish, and even the Grinch to carry the audience through. You will also see Seuss favorites like Yertle the Turtle, the Wickershams, and more animals than you will see in a zoo.

Watch the plethora of characters that will make you cheer and laugh — from a ballerina flamingo to Grandma Who in a walker to a goofy giraffe.

The costumes are wonderful with bright colors, and they light up every scene (when you go see the show, you’ll see what I mean).

Along with the vibrant colors, (as usual) the Jones-choreographed dancing will draw your attention. Also, the cleverly-used rotating stage is worth a special mention.

The Mayes-led band combo pounds out the beat of the Jungle of Nool, while also capturing the serenity of McEligott’s Pool.

For a fun evening of Seuss-filled merriment, come one, come all. Because as one of the musical’s main messages states — ‘A person’s a person, no matter how small.’

The talented actors of Jonathan Alder High School will present the zany "Seussical" this weekend. Jeff Gates | For The Madison Press

By Jeff Gates For The Madison Press

Jeff Gates has been reviewing local theatrical productions for The Madison Press since 1996.

