Troopers seize $177,471 worth of Nitrous Oxide in Summit County

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a New York man after a traffic stop in Summit County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 939 pounds of Nitrous Oxide valued at approximately $177,471.
On April 3 at 3:06 p.m. troopers stopped a rented 2017 Ford Expedition with New York registration for a marked lanes violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the Nitrous Oxide and a baggie of marijuana.
The driver, Evangelos R. Scullion, 41, of Dansville, N.Y., was incarcerated in the Summit County Jail and charged with trafficking in harmful intoxicants, a fourth-degree felony.
If convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU