Two vehicle fatal crash in Madison County

Troopers of the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 2:25 p.m. Saturday, April 7.

The crash occurred on State Route 665 within the intersection of West Jefferson-Kiousville Road in Fairfield Township. A Black 2014 Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck was traveling westbound on State Route 665 driven by 40-year-old Mark A. Schiff of Hamilton. A Maroon 2008 Toyota Sienna was traveling northbound on West Jefferson-Kiousville Road, driven by 40-year-old Adan M. Warsame of Columbus. Warsame failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of Schiff. Both vehicles collided within the intersection and then drove off the northwest corner of the intersection coming to rest in a field.

All seven occupants in the Toyota Sienna were transported to various hospitals in Columbus. One passenger, Hinda A. Hassan, 27, was taken to Doctor’s West Hospital and then flown to Grant Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Fire and EMS, Pleasant Township Fire and EMS, Jefferson Township Fire and EMS, Prairie Township Fire and EMS, MedFlight and Barker’s Towing. The crash currently remains under investigation.

