Woman sentenced for burglaries

A Franklin County woman was sentenced to 17 months in the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

Ceria M. Sprouse, 24, of Columbus, appearing in Madison County Court of Common Pleas Thursday morning, had previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts of trespassing in a habitation resulting from two separate theft related offenses perpetrated in the London area.

The offense resulting in Count I occurred on Nov. 6, 2017 when Sprouse and two accomplices invaded the trailer being rented by Jaime Molina at the Spring Valley Trailer Park just north of London on U.S. Route 42. The trio, some of whom knew Molina, were hoping to make a quick score of cash, as they were aware that he had stashed money on the premises with the intention of sending it to his family in Mexico. Things went awry when Molina was not absent as planned, and came at them brandishing a baseball bat. A scuffle ensued, leaving Molina injured enough to require hospitalization as well as permanently scarred. The gang managed to steal $1,700 from him.

The incident resulting in Count III, the second charge pleaded to, occurred some time between June 26 and June 27 of 2017 at the Lamplight Court apartment of Brandon Roberts. Sprouse unlawfully entered Roberts’ residence and stole a number of items including a television, a cell phone, an Xbox, a Sony PlayStation, and video games. After filing an insurance claim, Roberts was out $1,200.

Roberts addressed the court prior to Judge Eamon Costello sentencing Sprouse, asking that Sprouse receive the maximum.

“That would give her time to think about what she did and how that affected other people,” he said. “As for her, I have no spiteful feelings, I just wish that you learn from this.”

Sprouse, who has a prior conviction for drug trafficking, broke down in tears when it was her turn to address the court. “I still have time to turn my life around, you know what I mean?” she said.

Judge Costello cited a number of reasons for his decision to sentence Sprouse to the 17 months in the penitentiary, including the harm and suffering her actions have caused the victims, her prior felony conviction, multiple violations of the conditions set by her post control release, her continued drug abuse (a history that started at 11 years old with alcohol and marijuana before graduating in her later teens to meth and heroin), and the fact that at least one of the offenses was planned/organized.

“I try to balance out somebody who needs treatment to avoid engaging in criminal activity against public safety…and I have emptied my toolbox trying to get you where you need to be,” Costello said.

Besides the 17 concurrent months, Sprouse was sentenced to three years PRC and was ordered to pay restitution in the amounts of $1,700 and $1,200 to Molina and Roberts, respectively.

Other cases that pleaded in the Court of Common Pleas on Thursday:

• Ila M. Lester-Garris, 44, of Columbus, was sentenced to nine days incarceration (and credited nine) and one year probation for a Nov. 17 felony theft from Walmart. She was stopped in the parking lot and the items were recovered.

• Mark Coitrone, 26, of Kansas, pleaded guilty two felony counts: a single count of carrying a concealed weapon and one felony count of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle. Coitrone had originally been indicted with eight separate felony counts after being pulled over by Ohio Highway Patrol troopers on Nov. 22. He was discovered to have a loaded Glock handgun concealed at his waist, multiple firearms in the panels of the vehicle doors, and loaded firearms in the backseat. In addition, Coitrone was transporting multiple rounds of armor-piercing ammunition. His bond is set at $15,000.

Ceria M. Sprouse

By Andrew Garrett agarrett@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Andrew Garrett at 740-852-1616, ext. 1616.

