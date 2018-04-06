Justice is served

When you’re right, you’re right.

That was certainly the case for London resident, Claudia Justice, earlier this week. She took home the prize for The Madison Press’s March Mayhem contest Thursday after assembling the winning basketball bracket.

“My husband did one and brought it home and showed me,” Justice said. Her husband, Ray, had previously won the football contest but that didn’t stop Claudia from engaging in a little friendly competition. “I told him to go back and get a paper so that I could do it.”

Her picks turned out to be the winning choices.

“We never miss a ball game,” she said. “We watch them all.” The lifelong sports fans met in college in Tennessee and have been married for 58 years and living in London for just as long. Claudia and Ray were both in education, having taught at Madison South for 34 and 36 years, respectively.

The competition began on March 15 and went to Monday, April 2. Claudia was awarded two gift cards for Kroger and Outback Steakhouse.

Claudia Justice and her husband, Ray, stand in The Madison Press office Thursday after claiming her prize for the March Mayhem contest. She took home gift cards for Kroger and Outback Steakhouse. http://www.madison-press.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2018/04/web1_Mayhem-Winner.jpg Claudia Justice and her husband, Ray, stand in The Madison Press office Thursday after claiming her prize for the March Mayhem contest. She took home gift cards for Kroger and Outback Steakhouse. Sandi Powers | The Madison Press

Local woman wins March Mayhem