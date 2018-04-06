Uptown Plain City Organization continues grant programs

PLAIN CITY — Uptown Plain City Organization (UPCO) is pleased to announce the return of its two Uptown grants: the Business Improvement Grant (BIG) and the Facade Improvement Grant (FIG). UPCO will provide matching grant(s) to Uptown business members and/or building owners or to multiple Uptown business.

UPCO increased the amount of the BIG, in its third year, to $,3000. The grant is designed to enhance the business’ ability to provide quality, locally sourced items or services and will provide funding for such items as new equipment, an upgrade or addition to facilities, expansion of inventory, or design and implementation of a marketing plan. As per UPCO’s charter, only businesses within the Historic Uptown area are eligible. Business members must be in operation continually with regular hours open to the public for no less than two years at a physical Uptown Historic District address. Only UPCO members in good standing are eligible and matching funds are required. Grants will be made in accordance with the criteria and scoring system established by UPCO.

“We are happy to be able to provide this grant to our local businesses again in 2018,” said board member, Craig Devine. “Increasing the amount from $2,000 to $3,000 is a big improvement and we provide options for sponsorship that could increase that amount further.”

The objective of the UPCO Business Improvement Grant (BIG) is to encourage and facilitate our member local businesses of all types within the Historic Uptown District to make additions or improvements that expand or improve the businesses’ ability to attract and serve customers.

Returning for its sixth year, UPCO’s Facade Improvement Grant will also provide up to $3,000 to owners of or tenants of commercial or mixed-use properties within the Historic Uptown area. Building owners or businesses must be UPCO members in good standing. A match of funds from the beneficiary is required. Grants will be made in accordance with the criteria and scoring system established by UPCO and projects must be completed within 365 days from the date of the grant receipt.

“UPCO is pleased to continue the Facade Improvement Grant,” said UPCO’s President Shannon Weigand. “This grant has helped to improve the appearance of some of our uptown buildings and you’re seeing some of the results. We’re excited to continue partnering with our building owners to improve the Uptown’s appearance.”

The objective of the UPCO Facade Improvement Grant is to encourage and facilitate appropriate design improvements to, and in conjunction with, commercial or mixed-use properties, taking into consideration the historic, architectural and site character of subject properties.

All applications for the BIG must be received by Friday, June 15 and the FIG has a deadline of Saturday, June 30. Funds will be awarded at the July 19 UPCO Farmers Market and Bicentennial Kick Off.

Applications and instructions for both grants are available at UPCO’s website at www.uptownplaincity.com and can be picked up at the Water Office at the Village Administration building at 213 S. Chillicothe St., Plain City. To receive a hard copy via postal service contact us at info@uptownplaincity.com. Interested parties are asked to thoroughly review the applications and instructions and be sure to meet all the criteria and deadlines as UPCO is expecting multiple applications for both grants.

About UPCO

The Uptown Plain City Organization is a volunteer organization dedicated to the revitalization of the Historic Uptown, forging a stronger, more inviting, and more vibrant Plain City. For more information, on participation, sponsorship, or volunteer opportunities, contact Shannon Weigand with the Uptown Plain City Organization at 614-873-0233.

Uptown Plain City Organization (UPCO) awarded the second year Business Improvement Grant (BIG) to Mainstreet Treasures and Rummell-Brill Insurance. From left are: Linda Peters and Kerri Ferguson of Mainstreet Treasures, Shannon Pine and Julie Weaver of UPCO, Jenny Brill, Kathy Whitley, Rose Sherwood, and Anna Francis of Rummell-Brill Insurance.

New Uptown business, Willow & Twine, had already improved the look of their building with paint when they learned of the Facade Improvement Grant (FIG). The improvement fell within the FIG's requirements and they were awarded a portion of the grant funds. Tavern 161 was also awarded a portion to go toward their new front door.

By Julie Weaver UPCO Marketing Committee

Julie Weaver is with the Uptown Plain City Organization marketing committee. She be reached at marketing@uptownplaincity.com.

