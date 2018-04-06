London to appear in ‘Reader’s Digest’

Madison County readers flipping through the May edition of “Reader’s Digest” may find something familiar in its pages.

Former London resident, Mark Jackson, wrote an article about the City of London that was picked up by a number of publications last fall — including the well-known magazine.

Jackson, who now resides in Florida, said he felt compelled to write something about the town he used to live in and what that era of his youth was like.

“I wrote it without really having a reason, just feeling the need to do it,” he said. “I had to get it out.”

The article focuses on London of the 1960s and ′70s when Jackson was a young man. Specifically, he chronicles a particular recollection he had of the bell at the former Central School building.

“I remember riding my bike past it several times and stopping to read the names on it,” Jackson said. “I thought about the collective sacrifice and loss that the community has endured over time.” The bell, which was erected in memory of London’s fallen service people, impressed upon Jackson the importance of that sacrifice. It came from a fundraising event that was started by the London High School class of 1945 and finished on 1971 as a memorial to all the students lost. It included soliders who died in the world wars through Vietnam.

“I can remember looking at that at the time and thinking about my sister’s friends going off to Vietnam. And how my mother would get together with other mothers and have dinner in the evening,” he said. “It really left a mark.”

Jackson eventually joined the military himself and studied journalism at Ohio University. He was also a former reporter at The Madison Press.

“The piece is about those who were lost and was run on Veterans Day. It’s going in the May edition of “Reader’s Digest” for the same reason. It’s to celebrate their Memorial Day edition,” Jackson added. “I guess the piece is also my song to my hometown.”

