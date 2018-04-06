April proclaimed Autism Awareness Month

Mayor Patrick Closser presented Susan Thompson, superintendent of Madison County Board of Developmental Disabilities, with a proclamation announcing April as Autism Awareness Month and April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day in London.

Designating April as Autism Awareness Month and April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day is a global effort to promote awareness, inclusion and self-determination for all, and assure that each person with Autism Spectrum Disorder is provided the opportunity to achieve the highest possible quality of life. The City of London is honored to take part in the annual observance in the hope that it will lead to a better understanding of the disorder.

